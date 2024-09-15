Edinburgh restaurants: 8 of the quirkiest places to eat in the capital right now

Edinburgh is undoubtedly a quirky city, with its closes and cobbled streets.

But it is also a city that has a rich food history, and its chefs and restaurateurs have done an incredible job of mixing the two together to create some incredibly quirky places to eat in Edinburgh.

From eating spaces that are tributes to some of Scotland’s great authors to spaces that are the height of ornate majesty, Edinburgh has it all.

Take a look at our gallery and tell us your favourite quirky places to eat in Edinburgh.

The Voodoo Rooms scream quirkiness, with its ostentatious decor and its ability to cater for a number of needs, its certainly one of the most interesting places to grab a bite to eat in the city. 19a W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA

1. The Voodoo Rooms

The Voodoo Rooms scream quirkiness, with its ostentatious decor and its ability to cater for a number of needs, its certainly one of the most interesting places to grab a bite to eat in the city. 19a W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA | Suzanne R Livingstone Photo: Suzanne R Livingstone

"The original horror pub", was originally built in 1859 as Martyrs' Reformed Presbyterian Church but these days you can head here for food and drinks in an elaborate gothic setting. 26 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN

2. Frankenstein

"The original horror pub", was originally built in 1859 as Martyrs' Reformed Presbyterian Church but these days you can head here for food and drinks in an elaborate gothic setting. 26 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN Photo: Neil Hanna

The Alchemist is well-known for its exciting and inventive cocktail offerings, but their food offering is equally as creative. 401 - 403 St James Square, Quarter, Edinburgh EH1 3AE

3. The Alchemist

The Alchemist is well-known for its exciting and inventive cocktail offerings, but their food offering is equally as creative. 401 - 403 St James Square, Quarter, Edinburgh EH1 3AE Photo: Third Party

Ten seats, two chefs, one table. That's how The Table pitches itself. An interactive dining experience like no other, where diners are essentially sat in the kitchen whilst the chefs prepare your food and interact with you. 3A Dundas St, Edinburgh EH3 6QG

4. The Table

Ten seats, two chefs, one table. That's how The Table pitches itself. An interactive dining experience like no other, where diners are essentially sat in the kitchen whilst the chefs prepare your food and interact with you. 3A Dundas St, Edinburgh EH3 6QG | The Table

