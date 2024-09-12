British Transport Police investigating incident on Edinburgh Waverley train release image of woman

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:23 BST

Officers investigating an incident on board an Edinburgh train have released images of a woman they want to speak to.

The British Transport Police are investigating ‘an incident’, about which they say they can give no more information, which happened on a train travelling between Edinburgh Waverley and Dunbar railway station on Wednesday, August 7.

The train had left Edinburgh at 7.11pm and was a TransPennine Express service to Liverpool Lime Street.

Officers have released CCTV images of a woman they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

British Transport Police have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to in connection with an incident on board an Edinburgh train. | BTP

She is described as white, around 5ft 3 and aged in her 30s. She has blonde hair and spoke with a Scottish accent. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a grey hoodie, a black bum bag, white trainers and black sunglasses. She was also in the company of a younger woman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 2400 099 303.

