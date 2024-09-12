British Transport Police investigating incident on Edinburgh Waverley train release image of woman
The British Transport Police are investigating ‘an incident’, about which they say they can give no more information, which happened on a train travelling between Edinburgh Waverley and Dunbar railway station on Wednesday, August 7.
The train had left Edinburgh at 7.11pm and was a TransPennine Express service to Liverpool Lime Street.
Officers have released CCTV images of a woman they believe may be able to help with their investigation.
She is described as white, around 5ft 3 and aged in her 30s. She has blonde hair and spoke with a Scottish accent. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a grey hoodie, a black bum bag, white trainers and black sunglasses. She was also in the company of a younger woman.
Anyone with any information is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 2400 099 303.