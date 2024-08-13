Edinburgh crime: Man arrested after staff members ‘racially abused’ at Edinburgh Waverley

A man has been arrested after rail staff members were ‘racially abused’ at Edinburgh Waverley train station.

British Transport Police said a man was later arrested following a short chase. The incident is understood to have involved LNER staff on Sunday, August 11.

Writing on social media, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday officers were alerted to a male who had racially abused LNER staff at Edinburgh Waverley station. 

“Male identified and arrested after a short chase. We do not tolerate this type of behaviour and will deal with those involved appropriately.”

