Edinburgh crime: Rail staff assaulted and spat on at South Gyle railway station
British Transport Police said the staff member was verbally and physically abused and also caused a train to be delayed by blocking the doors with their arms. The incident happened in South Gyle railway station at around 11.35pm on June 15.
It is understood the suspect was standing on the platform and grabbed the member of rail staff. When the train finally started to leave, the individual spat toward the member of rail staff.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 817 of 15 June.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.