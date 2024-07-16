Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for information after a rail staff member was assaulted and spat on in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Transport Police said the staff member was verbally and physically abused and also caused a train to be delayed by blocking the doors with their arms. The incident happened in South Gyle railway station at around 11.35pm on June 15.

Google Maps

It is understood the suspect was standing on the platform and grabbed the member of rail staff. When the train finally started to leave, the individual spat toward the member of rail staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 817 of 15 June.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.