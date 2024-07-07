Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of Edinburgh train services have been cancelled today as staff take industrial action over pay and conditions.

The rail operator was forced to cancel more than 200 train services today (July 7) with ScotRail adding they are working to ‘resolve the pay dispute matter with trade unions.’

The industrial action will see disruption to several Edinburgh trains including services to: Helensburgh Central, Glasgow Queen Street, Glenrothes, Dunblane, Tweedbank, North Berwick and Aberdeen. ScotRail advised the ‘most impacted areas will run on an hourly provision.’

Passengers are encouraged to visit the ScotRail website or check the mobile app to get the most up to date information, with the rail operator adding that services will likely be busier than usual.

Writing on social media, ScotRail said: “Due to fewer train drivers than normal being available for overtime or rest day working, ScotRail services will be subject to disruption throughout today.”

ScotRail advised on their website: “Following a warning on 24 June from drivers’ trade union ASLEF that it may ballot for industrial action over pay, there has been an ongoing impact of fewer train drivers than normal being available for overtime or rest day working, as is their contractual right, resulting in service disruption.

They added: “On Friday (July 5) ASLEF informed ScotRail that it would recommend a ballot of its members to its Executive Committee over pay.”

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers. We know how frustrating it is when cancellations occur.

“We hope that these service alterations will give customers some certainty and reliability when planning their journeys. Customers should check their journey on our website and mobile app before they travel and should also bear in mind that services will be busier than usual.”