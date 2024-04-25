British Transport Police have released images of six people after a significant amount of jewellery was stolen on a train travelling from London to Edinburgh.

It is understood that the victim boarded the Edinburgh-bound train at Kings Cross Railway Station just before 7pm on December 14, 2023. Transport police say the victim was followed by a small group who then targeted their belongings. After the victim placed their bag down, two members of the group distracted the victim whilst another person took the bag and left the train.

British Transport Police would like to speak to these people after £200,000 worth of jewellery was stolen on a train travelling from London to Edinburgh

Officers investigating the theft said the stolen bag contained over £200,000 worth of jewellery. Today they released images of a group of people who they believe may have information that could help with their investigation.