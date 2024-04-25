Transport police share CCTV images after £200,000 worth of jewellery stolen on London to Edinburgh train
British Transport Police have released images of six people after a significant amount of jewellery was stolen on a train travelling from London to Edinburgh.
It is understood that the victim boarded the Edinburgh-bound train at Kings Cross Railway Station just before 7pm on December 14, 2023. Transport police say the victim was followed by a small group who then targeted their belongings. After the victim placed their bag down, two members of the group distracted the victim whilst another person took the bag and left the train.
Officers investigating the theft said the stolen bag contained over £200,000 worth of jewellery. Today they released images of a group of people who they believe may have information that could help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. You should quote reference number 691 of 14 December 2023. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.