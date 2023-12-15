British Transport Police have now released images of a male and female who may be able to assist with their inquiries into the incident which took place at around 7pm on Saturday, September 9.The man in the picture is described as white, Scottish and in his early forties. He has an average build, bald head and was wearing a black and grey top at the time of the alleged assault. The female is described as white with a small build. She has dark coloured hair and is also described as being in her early forties. The woman was wearing a black and white top.A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We are keen to speak to both the male and female and we believe they have information that could assist with our enquiries. I would encourage them, or anyone who knows them, to contact BTP.”British Transport Police can be contacted by text on 61016, or by phone on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 634 of September 9, 2023.