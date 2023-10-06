Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British Transport Police are looking for a man after a woman was punched in the face on board a train from Edinburgh.

Officers are appealing for the victim, or witnesses to the attack, to contact them. The incident took place on Saturday September 9, between 8.30pm and 9.40pm, on board a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Tweedbank.

According to officers, others passengers intervened after the woman was struck and the victim left the train at Galashiels. The man stayed on the train until Tweedbank. Both the victim and offender boarded the service at Edinburgh Waverley.

