Motorcyclist being towed by car using only dog lead stopped by police on motorway

The motorbike rider tried to flee through fields on foot but was caught by police
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
A disqualified motorcyclist, who was being towed by a car using only an extendable dog lead, abandoned his bike and tried to flee from police.

East Lothian police stopped the two vehicles on the M9 on Monday, October 2. The motorcyclist then attempted to escape on foot through nearby fields but was caught by officers.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Dunbar Road Police wrote: “DunbarRP came across a disqualified rider of a motorcycle who was being towed using an extendable dog lead on the M9 by another vehicle. The rider tried to flee through fields on foot but was caught. Both reported to @COPFS for numerous offences and the motorbike was seized.”

Officers also shared some photos from the scene, showing the off road bike attached to the back of a silver Volkswagen by the dog lead.