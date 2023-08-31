Dunbar landfill fire: Residents advised to keep windows and doors closed and stay inside when smoke is bad
People living near the Dunbar Landfill Site in East Lothian have been advised to keep windows and doors closed as authorities warned a fire which broke out on Monday afternoon could continue to burn for “many days”.
Residents have also been urged to avoid being outside if the smoke is particularly bad. Schools have been advised to keep pupils inside the building. And motorists have been told that if they are driving through smoke they should keep their windows closed, air conditioning off and air vents closed.
The landfill site, just outside Dunbar, near the A1, was taken over by Valencia Waste Management last year after being previously being run by Viridor. The fire broke out around 1.40pm on Monday and fire crews remain in attendance and continue to monitor the situation. The fire is said to be “under control and being managed by the site operator, though it may continue to burn for many days”.
Rick Stark of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the station commander managing the incident, said: "The rubbish fire affecting a significant area of landfill is continuing to smoulder underground. A fire break has been created to control the spread, however the smouldering could continue for a number of days yet. We are working with partner agencies to minimise the disruption to the local community and to keep people updated."
Dr Alex Cockburn, consultant in public health medicine at NHS Lothian, said: “We are working with partner agencies to closely monitor the situation in Dunbar and surrounding areas. SEPA and East Lothian Council have confirmed that the site is authorised to dispose of non-hazardous waste. Nonetheless, we would urge people living in the area to keep doors and windows closed and not to spend prolonged periods of time outdoors, especially if they can see smoke.
The same would apply to schools and we would ask headteachers to keep children in the buildings at break and lunchtimes if possible. If anyone with a respiratory complaint has concerns about a change in symptoms and they live locally, they should look on NHS Inform https://www.nhsinform.scot/ for advice or contact NHS24 on 111.”