Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is due to appear in court after he was arrested at Edinburgh Waverley.

British Transport Police arrested the man, who is accused of acting in a threatening and abusive manner at the railway station on the morning of Sunday, March 17.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is due to appear in court after he was arrested at Edinburgh Waverley (Picture: Lauren Gilmour/PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said he was also arrested for resisting arrest and providing false details to police.