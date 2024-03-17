British Transport Police arrest man at Edinburgh Waverley for threatening and abusive behaviour

The man is due to appear in court tomorrow.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th Mar 2024, 16:54 GMT
A man is due to appear in court after he was arrested at Edinburgh Waverley.

British Transport Police arrested the man, who is accused of acting in a threatening and abusive manner at the railway station on the morning of Sunday, March 17.

A man is due to appear in court after he was arrested at Edinburgh Waverley (Picture: Lauren Gilmour/PA)A man is due to appear in court after he was arrested at Edinburgh Waverley (Picture: Lauren Gilmour/PA)
Officers said he was also arrested for resisting arrest and providing false details to police.

The man is due to appear in court tomorrow. A British Transport Police spokesman said: "He is due to appear at Court tomorrow in relation to the alleged offences and also outstanding warrants."

