British Transport Police arrest man at Edinburgh Waverley for threatening and abusive behaviour
The man is due to appear in court tomorrow.
A man is due to appear in court after he was arrested at Edinburgh Waverley.
British Transport Police arrested the man, who is accused of acting in a threatening and abusive manner at the railway station on the morning of Sunday, March 17.
Officers said he was also arrested for resisting arrest and providing false details to police.