Police are trying to identify 12 unknown people who died on the UK railway network in the last two decades
Police have re-opened a number of investigations to help identify 12 people who have died on Britain’s railway network in the last 20 years.
The force is working in partnership with BBC Crimewatch, who broadcast four artist impressions on March 11 in the hope that someone may have information which could help police close these cases and give closure to potential grieving family and friends.
British Transport Police (BTP) has now launched a national public appeal in a bid to identify the deceased and is working closely with various police forces and the UK Missing Persons Unit as part of Operation Abaka.
If you recognise any of these individuals or have any information which may assist the investigation teams, you get in touch via the MiPP portal and completing a form.
Detective Chief Inspector, Sam Blackburn, said: “It is always a tragedy when anyone dies alone, and in unfamiliar and dangerous circumstances, and even more so when they have no apparent family or friends who are aware of their whereabouts - or indeed that they have died.
“There was nothing suspicious in any of these deaths but, despite significant enquiries at the time, their identities remain unconfirmed. We really hope by sharing these artist impressions, we can identify families and friends and give someone somewhere who is grieving the much-needed closure that they deserve.”