Images of three men have been released following an incident on board a ScotRail service from Edinburgh Waverley to Helensburgh.

British Transport Police believe the men may be able to assist their enquires into an incident which occurred on a ScotRail train at Garrowhill train station at around 6.45pm on Saturday, September 2 last year.

The three men were on board a ScotRail service travelling from Edinburgh Waverley to Helensburgh

They are now appealing for the men pictured, or anyone who knows them to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting incident reference number 2300103325.