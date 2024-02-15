Images released of three men following 'incident' on board train from Edinburgh Waverley to Helensburgh
Images of three men have been released following an incident on board a ScotRail service from Edinburgh Waverley to Helensburgh.
British Transport Police believe the men may be able to assist their enquires into an incident which occurred on a ScotRail train at Garrowhill train station at around 6.45pm on Saturday, September 2 last year.
They are now appealing for the men pictured, or anyone who knows them to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting incident reference number 2300103325.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.