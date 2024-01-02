ScotRail aims to take on 160 new staff by end of March 2024 in its biggest recruitment drive for years
ScotRail says it’s full steam head in 2024 with scores of vacancies set to be filled as part of its biggest recruitment drive in years.
The train operator said it had already recruited more than 200 new members of staff since August, with its human resources team working hard to keep the business on track to fill vacancies.
New and improved catering services have been boosted with an additional 34 catering staff hired across the network. Almost 30 new conductors have passed through training, over 30 engineers have been recruited, along with 100 new frontline staff to offer “enhanced customer service and support revenue protection”.
The new year will see a focus on more conductors in January. ScotRail expects to recruit a further 160 people before the end of March 2024, to roles such as drivers, ticket examiners, and engineers.
ScotRail urges those interested in a career with the company to check its website as vacancies are advertised regularly. “With customer numbers on the rise, and timetable improvements delivering more journeys and newer electric trains, there has never been a better time to join Scotland’s Railway,” it said.
ScotRail HR director Julie Dale said: “This is a very exciting time for ScotRail and we are looking forward to building on a fantastic few months of recruitment, by filling even more roles in the New Year. Our team has been working flat-out to recruit candidates for some of the best jobs in Scotland.
“But we won’t be stopping there, and we will be providing more people with the fantastic opportunity to secure a career in the railway industry in the weeks and months ahead.
“These high-value jobs, ranging from train drivers, to travel-safe officers tackling anti-social behaviour, boost the Scottish economy and provide an overall higher quality of service to our customers.”