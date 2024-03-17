Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has died in Edinburgh’s city centre following reports of an unwell person on Saturday night.

Emergency services attended the scene on Princes Street at around 9.20pm on Saturday, March 16. Police said a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead on Princes Street on Saturday night. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.20pm on Saturday, March 16, police were called to a report of a woman unwell on Princes Street, Edinburgh.”