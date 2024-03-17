Woman dies in Edinburgh's Princes Street after report of unwell person in city centre
A woman has died in Edinburgh’s city centre following reports of an unwell person on Saturday night.
Emergency services attended the scene on Princes Street at around 9.20pm on Saturday, March 16. Police said a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.20pm on Saturday, March 16, police were called to a report of a woman unwell on Princes Street, Edinburgh.”
The added: “A 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
