Police investigating break-in at premises in Dalkeith's Newbattle Road

Police said enquiries are ongoing.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th Mar 2024, 14:21 GMT
Police in Midlothian have launched an investigation after a property was broken into.

Officers said a premises in Dalkeith's Newbattle Road was broken into at some point between 5.45pm on Friday, March 15, and 6.50am on Saturday, March 16.

Police are investigating a break-in at a premises in Dalkeith. Picture: John Devlin
Inspector Calum Champion said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who may have information which could assist us to come forward. "Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0810 of March 16."

