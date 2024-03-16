Police hunting for teenagers who attacked three men in Peebles and left two in hospital
Police are on the hunt for two teenagers who seriously assaulted a group of men and left two in hospital.
Three men, aged 68, 40 and 21, were set upon in Eastgate, Peebles, at around 7.25pm on March 15 by two boys who are thought to be aged around 15 or 16 years old.
The 40-year-old victim suffered lacerations for which he is being treated in Borders General Hospital. The 21-year-old man was taken to the same hospital, while the 68-year-old did not require hospital treatment.
The two suspects were both wearing grey tracksuits and black jackets.
Detective Constable Liam Myers said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this incident to identify the youths responsible as soon as possible. “I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us through 101 quoting incident number 3105 of 15 March. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”