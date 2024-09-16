Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Edinburgh bar has teased its long-awaited return in a new video - and it shows a stunning transformation of the venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boathouse, near King's Road at the west end of Portobello's promenade, opened in 2019 and quickly became a big favourite with locals. In November 2022, the bar announced it was closing for a "few months" for work to be carried out, and it has remained shut ever since.

Last month, the owners of the nautical-themed venue took to social media to share news of the bar's long-awaited reopening. In a post on Facebook on August 14, they wrote: “Get ready to sail back into the good times! We’re thrilled to announce that The Boathouse is officially reopening and we can’t wait to welcome you back to your favourite beachside spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don't forget to share your excitement with #BoathouseReopens and tag us in your favourite memories! We’ll see you at the beach bar.”

Now, the bar has shared a video with the Evening News showing locals what to expect when it reopens shortly.

No official opening date has been announced yet, but further social media posts by The Boathouse team suggest it will be very soon.

In a post on August 22, they said: “The countdown is nearly over, and soon, The Boathouse doors will be open once again! We’ve been working hard to make your favourite spot even better, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

“Whether it’s catching up with friends or enjoying the sunset views, the magic is about to begin again.”