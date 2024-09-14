Iconic Edinburgh pubs selling £2 pints - here's where you can get yours

Available all day, every day, the deal kicked off on Wednesday, September 4 and runs until Wednesday, September 18. Each pub on our list has a set drink reduced to just £2 for the two-week period – including Tennents, Amstel and Innis & Gunn. No questions asked, just pick your poison.
1. Edinburgh pub crawls for a tenner
Take a look through our gallery to discover two Edinburgh pub crawls you can do with just a tenner, thanks to a £2 pints promotion. Photo: Pixabay
2. PUB CRAWL 1
Scroll through the next five photos to see some Edinburgh pubs where you can get pints for £2 until September 18 - and all are within walking distance of one another. Photo: Pixabay
3. Milnes Bar
Where: 35 Hanover Street, Edinburgh. Since 1910, Milnes Bar has been the preferred pub for Scottish literary legends to congregate, debate life and enjoy the creativity a whisky or two inspires. Milnes Bar is a poetic pitstop. Get a pint of Coors Light here for £2 until September 18, 2024. Photo: Milnes Bar
4. Malt Shovel Inn
11-15 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh. The Malt Shovel Inn, built in 1800. A haven from bustling Princes Street we are the perfect Celtic setting to sample our vast selection of Scottish spirits and beers. Get a pint of Amstel here for £2 until September 18, 2024 Photo: Malt Shovel Inn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.