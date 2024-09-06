The two-week offer is available at Greene King pubs across the country, including at 15 Edinburgh watering holes.

Available all day, every day, the deal started on Wednesday, September 4 and runs until Wednesday, September 18. You can get your hands on selected pints for a price that will have your wallet relaxing like it's on the beach.

Check out our list to see what beers are on offer near you, then enjoy this golden opportunity to catch up with friends and family as we get set to head into autumn after another not so glorious summer in Scotland.

Platform 5 Just a few steps away from Haymarket Station is Platform 5, which is serving pints of Tennents for £2 this month. The pub, which serves up a wide range of ales and spirits, as well as a huge food selection, has 4 stars on Google.

The Beehive Inn This Grassmarket watering hole is currently serving pints of Amstel for £2. This pub has a history going back hundreds of years, to the 15th century when it was a coaching inn. The Beehive Inn, which serves up real ales and pub grub, has a 4.1 rating on Google.

The White Hart Inn Another Grassmarket pub offering customers £2 pints, the White Hart Inn is doing the deal for Innis & Gunn pints. Claimed to be Edinburgh's oldest pub, with parts of the building and cellar dating back to 1516, the remainder of the pub is said to descend from 1740.

Doctors This pub at 32 Forrest Road is offering thirsty customers pints of Tennents for £2 until September 18. Doctors is a vibrant pub that's much loved by students but attracts a very mixed crowd. The food is great and there is plenty of choice for beers on tap.