The Good Pub Guide knows a thing or two about great places to enjoy a few drinks – and the respected publication has compiled a list of the best bafr and pubs across Edinburgh.
The guide’s writers have selected some old favourites loved by locals – but there’s a few surprises in there, too.
Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see which 20 pubs in the Capital the Good Pub Guide thinks are worth a visit – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.