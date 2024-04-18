The Good Pub Guide knows a thing or two about great places to enjoy a few drinks – and the respected publication has compiled a list of the best bafr and pubs across Edinburgh.

The guide’s writers have selected some old favourites loved by locals – but there’s a few surprises in there, too.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see which 20 pubs in the Capital the Good Pub Guide thinks are worth a visit – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

1 . The Abbotsford Bar Where: 3-5 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 2PR

2 . Jolly Judge Where: James Court, Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PB

3 . The Doric Where: 15-16 Market Street, Edinburgh EH1 1DE

4 . Sandy Bell's Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH