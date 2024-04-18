Edinburgh pubs: 20 amazing Edinburgh bars and pubs everyone should visit, as chosen by The Good Pub Guide

Food and drink guide shares its selection of Edinburgh’s best watering holes
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Apr 2024, 14:44 BST

The Good Pub Guide knows a thing or two about great places to enjoy a few drinks – and the respected publication has compiled a list of the best bafr and pubs across Edinburgh.

The guide’s writers have selected some old favourites loved by locals – but there’s a few surprises in there, too.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see which 20 pubs in the Capital the Good Pub Guide thinks are worth a visit – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Where: 3-5 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 2PR

1. The Abbotsford Bar

Where: 3-5 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 2PR

Where: James Court, Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PB

2. Jolly Judge

Where: James Court, Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PB

Where: 15-16 Market Street, Edinburgh EH1 1DE

3. The Doric

Where: 15-16 Market Street, Edinburgh EH1 1DE

Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH

4. Sandy Bell's

Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH

