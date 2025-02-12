'Secret' Edinburgh pub at No.2 of the prestigious Top 50 Cocktail Bars list for 2025

Four Edinburgh venues feature in the prestigious Top 50 Cocktail Bars list for 2025 – and one local spot is even ranked in second place.

This year's top 50 was announced last night at an awards ceremony in London last night (Tuesday, February 11). Known in the hospitality industry as the definitive list of the very best cocktail bars, the event is annual and is sponsored by Franklin & Sons.

The highest ranked Edinburgh cocktail bar is the highly-acclaimed Panda and Sons. A speakeasy-inspired bar on Queen Street disguised by a vintage barbershop frontage, it came at No.2 on the list.

In its description of the venue, the guide said: “Don’t be fooled by the street-level barber shop exterior, Edinburgh cocktail bar Panda and Sons is waiting just on the other side of a hidden door.

“Although themed, it is certainly not a venue of style over substance and the cocktails on offer are first-class, refined and intelligent. The false exterior is all part of the prohibition-style disguise. Once you get downstairs, the prohibition theme remains strong with witty curiosities adorning the walls and dim lighting. It is a wonderful experience.”

Three more Edinburgh venues are featured in the list.

In 12th spot is Nauticus, an ocean-themed bar on Duke Street in Leith. The guide says: “Nauticus has a fine selection that showcases the width and breadth of Scotland’s drink making capabilities.”

Next up, in 16th place, is Hey Palu. The Bread Street bar is described as “a quaint venue offering an all-round cocktail bar experience.”

Bramble Bar & Lounge, a hidden venue on Queen Street, claimed 36th position on the list. The Guide said: “It is unpretentious and houses the sector’s greatest bartenders who are only too happy to talk guests through drinks and make recommendations.”

You can see the full list at www.top50cocktailbars.com/list/1-50

