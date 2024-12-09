Five Edinburgh bars have been named amongst the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars for 2025 – and two of them even earned spots in the Top 10.

Hey Palu on Bread Street was the highest placed Capital bar, coming in at No.5 on the list. In its description of the much-loved watering hole, the Top 50 Cocktail Bars team wrote: “Hey Palu is an intimate stylish cocktail bar in the heart of Edinburgh, accompanied by a killer playlist. Their menu focuses on combining the culture of Italian Aperitivo with their love for modern classic cocktails”.

No stranger to accolades, Queen Street gem Panda & Sons was placed at No.9 on the prestigious list, which is sponsored by Franklin & Sons. The Top 50 Cocktail Bars team said about it: “Panda and his family opened Panda & Sons in Edinburgh in 2013, and it has thrived ever since. Panda remains actively involved, with his sons Rupert and wee Benson joining soon. The hidden bar combines a speakeasy vibe with a vintage barbershop twist”.

Bramble is another bar that's been praised to the rooftops down the years, and the Queen Street basement venue was ranked at No.32. “Once you find Bramble, you won’t want to leave, say the organisers of the list. “The cocktail bar features a handful of private nooks and crannies for intimate drinks, should you wish to enjoy a romantic evening supping delicious concoctions with a significant other or friends”.

Also making the cut are Nauticus (No.41), an ocean-themed cocktail bar on Duke Street in Leith, and The Wildcat (No.46), which can be found on Tarvit Street in the heart of Tollcross.

The placement of these five Edinburgh bars on the prestigious list will be revealed at an awards ceremony in February 2025, where industry leaders and innovators in mixology will come together to celebrate the finest cocktail venues in the country.