Edinburgh pub owner says it's 'a true honour' to be crowned 'world's best bartender'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh cocktail maker has just been crowned as one of the best bartenders in the world.

Iain McPherson, who runs one of the Capital's coolest bars, was announced as winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, as part of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

The prestigious title, which was handed out ahead of the live awards ceremony in October. was voted for by peers who were asked to name someone in the field who is "pushing the limits of what it means to be a great bartender".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McPherson was hailed for his “cocktail excellence and innovation”and his “commitment to education within the industry”. He first started out in The Voodoo Rooms back in 2007, where he made a name for himselfon the international stage. Just six short years later, he opened his first bar, Panda & Sons a speakeasy-inspired bar on Queen Street disguised by a vintage barbershop frontage. In 2015, he also opened Hoot the Redeemer in the city, a New Orleans-inspired dive bar renowned for its outstanding cocktails and boozy ice cream.

Over the years, McPherson has taken on the role of unofficial ambassador for Scottish hospitality and, in 2018, launched Nauticus in Edinburgh’s port town of Leith to champion Scottish produce and Scottish producers. Earlier this year, he was also integral in founding the first Edinburgh Bar Show to inspire, educate, entertain and unite the Scottish bar community and showcase the city’s hospitality offering to some of the greatest international bartending talent.

On winning the award, McPherson said: “I am overwhelmingly full of gratitude to be named this year’s Altos Bartenders’ Bartender. How meaningful it is to be nominated by the people that I look up to and admire daily –a true honour.

“Awards, especially one like this, are never truly an ‘individual’ effort but a reflective accolade of the creative, collaborative, driven and passionate team at Panda & Sons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They continuously inspire me and together we have pushed boundaries, creating magic for all. It's always a huge honour to be representing bonnie wee Scotland on the international bartending stage and I believe this award also shines a light on what an amazing bar scene we have in Edinburgh.”

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “We are delighted to unveil Iain McPherson as the winner of this year’s Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award. He is renowned for his contribution to cocktail excellence and innovation, and his commitment to education within the industry (as well as his signature panda accessories).

“His sincere advocacy for Edinburgh’s hospitality industry demonstrates the most important attributes of a true Bartenders’ Bartender.”