An Edinburgh pensioner is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howden Hall Road.

Emergency services were called to the A701 near the junction with Alnwickhill Road, at around 2.20pm on Thursday, February 6. The 89-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated for serious injuries. The driver of the Land Rover was not injured.

The road was closed for around three hours to allow for investigations to be carried out. Road policing officers are now appealing for information following the serious crash.

Sergeant Fraser Mitchell said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting reference 1901 of 6 February 2025.