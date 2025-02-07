Police in West Lothian have charged three men after drugs worth £1 million were recovered in a specialist operation on Thursday, February 6.

A ‘significant’ quantity of Cocaine was seized after warrants were executed across several locations including Fauldhouse, West Calder, Polbeth and Livingston. Officers recovered 21.5kg of Cocaine and seized around £80,000.

Police in West Lothian recovered Cocaine worth £1 million across locations in Fauldhouse, West Calder, Polbeth and Livingston on Thursday, February 6 | PA

Three men aged 29, 35 and 54 have been charged in connection with organised crime and drugs offences. They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, February 10. A 54-year-old woman was also arrested but later released pending further enquiries.

The arrests form part of Operation Silhouette – an investigation led by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit to target and dismantle serious organised crime groups.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “This is a significant seizure and continues to highlight our ongoing efforts to disrupt drug supply and protect those in our communities affected by illegal drugs.

"We work every day to protect the public to prevent drugs being circulated on our streets. This is vitally important in addressing the concerns of local people. Our operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

"Information and support from the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in their area to contact us via 101.”