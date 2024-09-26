Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drugs worth an estimated £165,000 have been recovered after the search of a house in Edinburgh.

Officers searched a property on Ratcliffe Terrace on Wednesday morning (September 25) and recovered cannabis and cocaine.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Thursday, September 26).

Sergeant Mark Walker said: “Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and we will take all measures to disrupt those involved in the drug trade.

“This arrest underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. Recoveries such as this rely on information from people who do not tolerate the scourge of drugs in their neighbourhoods."

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact us via 101, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."