Three men have been charged in West Lothian after police recovered a substantial amount of cannabis with an estimated street value of around £550,000.

Officers searched a property in Bishops Park, Mid Calder, where they found a quantity of drugs on Tuesday, September 17.

Police recovered drugs worth £550,000 at a property in Bishops Park, Mid Calder | Google Maps

The men, aged 21, 24 and 28, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and were due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, September 18.

Detective Constable David Crighton said: “This significant recovery highlights our ongoing commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so I would encourage anyone with information or concerns about drug activity to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”