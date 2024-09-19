Motorcyclist rushed to Edinburgh hospital with 'serious injuries' after crash with car
The crash happened on Kirkliston Road in South Queensferry at around 7.35pm on Wednesday, September 18, and involved a black Audi A4 and a silver Yamaha motorcycle.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and the motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where they remain for treatment to serious injuries. The occupants of the car were not injured.
The road was closed and reopened around 2.05am on Thursday, September 19.
Sergeant Jen Niven said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened, and we are asking anyone who can assist to get in touch.
“If you were in the area at the time and can help or have dash-cam footage that has captured useful information then please make contact with officers.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3557 of Wednesday, September 18.