Busy Edinburgh road closed in both directions following crash as police urge drivers to avoid the area
Police Scotland advised they were made aware of a road traffic collision just after 2pm today (September 7) on The Wisp. Emergency services are in attendance and police are urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.
It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The Wisp in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a crash which was reported to police around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 7.
“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area where possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.