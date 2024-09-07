Busy Edinburgh road closed in both directions following crash as police urge drivers to avoid the area

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 7th Sep 2024, 16:58 BST
Google Maps
A busy Edinburgh road in the south of the city has been closed in both directions following a crash.

Police Scotland advised they were made aware of a road traffic collision just after 2pm today (September 7) on The Wisp. Emergency services are in attendance and police are urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area. 

The Wisp in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a crash. Police are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the areaThe Wisp in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a crash. Police are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area
The Wisp in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a crash. Police are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area | Google Maps

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The Wisp in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a crash which was reported to police around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 7.

Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice