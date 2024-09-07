Google Maps

A busy Edinburgh road in the south of the city has been closed in both directions following a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland advised they were made aware of a road traffic collision just after 2pm today (September 7) on The Wisp. Emergency services are in attendance and police are urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The Wisp in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a crash. Police are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area | Google Maps

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The Wisp in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a crash which was reported to police around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 7.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area where possible.”