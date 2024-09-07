An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Edinburgh.

It is understood a 17-year-old man was stabbed on Broomhouse Road at around 10pm on Friday, September 6. The teenager was rushed to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A 17-year-old man was stabbed on Broomhouse Road at around 10pm on Friday, September 6

A witness told the Evening News that a police cordon was in place following the incident and a tent was erected outside a property in the area. Police advised an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and their enquiries continue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a 17-year-old male having been seriously assaulted on Broomhouse Road in Edinburgh around 10pm on Friday, September 6 2024. He was taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and further enquiries are ongoing.”