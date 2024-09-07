A man has been charged in connection with the death of Edinburgh mum Khasha Smith who was reported missing last year.

Khasha, 35, was last seen to be safe and well on a FaceTime call on Tuesday, October 10 2023. Following extensive enquiries, Khasha is believed to be dead. However her body is yet to be found.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday September 6 and has subsequently been charged. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, September 9. Khasha’s family have been made aware and have asked that their privacy is respected.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, is appealing to the public for information.

He said: "Our thoughts remain with Khasha's family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers. They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them. "Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency. Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.” Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3915 of 5 January 2024. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.​