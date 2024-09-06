A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence, following a fatal crash in West Lothian just over a year ago.

The incident on the A89 between Armadale and Blackridge involving a motorcycle and a car happened at around 9.15pm on Friday, August 11, 2023. The car left the road and ended up on a grass verge.

The rider of the motorcycle, 35-year-old mother of two Natalie Hawkins, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended the incident.

Paying tribute to her days after her tragic death, Natalie’s family said: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart. Natalie is an epitome of this quote and has left a void in the hearts of her two daughters and anyone who knew her."

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the location.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear in court at a later date.