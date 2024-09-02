Edinburgh crime: 11 criminals handed sentences in August at court

Edinburgh’s courts handed out sentences in August for crimes including sexual assaults, embezzlement and theft.

A disgraced police officer who escaped custody four years ago for sexually assaulting a man was jailed in August after he molested a family friend during a drunken night out. Roderick Keith, 55, attacked the woman while her husband was upstairs and she was sleeping on a sofa following the night out socialising in Edinburgh.

While, an Edinburgh man was found guilty of sending an offensive social media message to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Andrew Buchan, 58, posted the abusive and threatening message to the prominent Scottish politician stating he should “watch yourself” on Facebook in March 2018. Buchan was fined £300.

And, a bogus taxi Edinburgh driver who raped a woman in his unlicensed vehicle was jailed for seven years in August. Mohamad Sabbagh, 40, drove his victim to a secluded spot, before climbing into the back of the car and raping her while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

1. Jailed office manager ordered to pay back cash

Former Edinburgh property firm office manager Emma Hunt, 38, who was imprisoned for three years in August last year after a jury found her guilty of fraud and embezzlement, was made subject of a confiscation order at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in August. The order shows Hunt, of Coldstream, is estimated to have benefited from criminal conduct by £925,000 and an order has been made for £211,574,67 to be paid back. During her trial, the court heard Hunt spent thousands on parties, hospitality at sporting events, hotel stays, a five-star Caribbean holiday, cars, and designer goods after stealing money from McLean Properties and fraudulently obtaining money from some of its clients.

2. Jailed for rapes and sexual assaults

Mohammed Akram, 64, was handed an Order for Lifelong Restriction and sentenced to five years in prison on August 19, after he was convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, against four women in Forth Valley, Glasgow and Edinburgh over 30 years. Detective Sergeant Ryan McMurray said: "Akram is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and abusive actions. I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward during the investigation. Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure."

3. Jailed for serious sexual assault

John Donaldson 58, was jailed for five yeas on August 2 at the High Court in Edinburgh for sexually assaulting a woman in Bathgate in July 2020. He was also given a 25-year non-harassment order. Detective Sergeant Peter Baxter, of the Domestic Abuse and Rape Investigation Unit in Livingston said: "Donaldson will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison. I would like to commend the woman for her strength in coming forward during this investigation and helping us build a compelling case against him. I hope this outcome provides her with some sense of closure and allows them to move on from this horrendous ordeal."

4. Sales assistant stole from charity

Stuart Comrie stole more than £3,000 of takings while employed as a senior sales assistant with the Royal Voluntary Service shop within the capital's Royal Edinburgh Hospital. Comrie, 49, claimed he took the cash to fund his social life while going out with friends. He pleaded guilty to embezzling the cash over a five month period while employed as a sales assistant at the hospital when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in July. On August 20, Comrie was sentenced to a community payback order consisting of an 18 month supervision order and told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community. Sheriff Francis Gill also imposed a compensation order where Comrie has to pay back the remaining balance of £2,880 to the charity.

