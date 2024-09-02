3 . Jailed for serious sexual assault

John Donaldson 58, was jailed for five yeas on August 2 at the High Court in Edinburgh for sexually assaulting a woman in Bathgate in July 2020. He was also given a 25-year non-harassment order. Detective Sergeant Peter Baxter, of the Domestic Abuse and Rape Investigation Unit in Livingston said: “Donaldson will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison. I would like to commend the woman for her strength in coming forward during this investigation and helping us build a compelling case against him. I hope this outcome provides her with some sense of closure and allows them to move on from this horrendous ordeal.” | National World