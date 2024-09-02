A disgraced police officer who escaped custody four years ago for sexually assaulting a man was jailed in August after he molested a family friend during a drunken night out. Roderick Keith, 55, attacked the woman while her husband was upstairs and she was sleeping on a sofa following the night out socialising in Edinburgh.
While, an Edinburgh man was found guilty of sending an offensive social media message to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Andrew Buchan, 58, posted the abusive and threatening message to the prominent Scottish politician stating he should “watch yourself” on Facebook in March 2018. Buchan was fined £300.
And, a bogus taxi Edinburgh driver who raped a woman in his unlicensed vehicle was jailed for seven years in August. Mohamad Sabbagh, 40, drove his victim to a secluded spot, before climbing into the back of the car and raping her while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving or withholding consent.