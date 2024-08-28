Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bogus taxi Edinburgh driver who raped a woman in his unlicensed vehicle has been jailed.

Mohamad Sabbagh, 40, offered his 25-year-old victim and her friend a lift home following a night out in the Capital on May 1, 2022. Believing he was a genuine taxi driver, the two women got into the car before one was dropped off at her home address.

Sabbagh then drove his victim to a secluded spot, before climbing into the back of the car and raping her while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sabbagh was found guilty on August 1 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. On August 28, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment. His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

A non-harassment order, banning Sabbagh from contacting or attempting to contact his victim, was also granted for an indefinite period.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Mohamad Sabbagh is a predatory individual who poses a danger to women. The bravery of his victim has resulted in this conviction, and he will now face the consequences of his depraved behaviour.

“We hope his conviction sends a clear message that the COPFS is committed to prosecuting sexual offences. I would encourage anyone affected by similar offending to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will be listened to and we will seek to secure justice, ensuring that those responsible are identified and held accountable.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Arthur McEwan added: “Sabbagh’s behaviour was abhorrent. “The victim believed he was a taxi driver, and she would be taken to her destination safely but instead she was put through an extremely traumatic ordeal. She has shown tremendous strength during this case.

“If anyone has been a victim of a sexual offence, I would encourage you to contact Police Scotland on 101, we will take action and provide you with the necessary support.”