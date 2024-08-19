Man who raped and sexually assaulted women in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Forth Valley jailed
Mohammed Akram, 64, was handed an Order for Lifelong Restriction and sentenced to five years in prison when he appeared at Glasgow High Court on Monday.
He was convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, against four women in Forth Valley, Glasgow and Edinburgh over 30 years.
Detective Sergeant Ryan McMurray said: “Akram is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and abusive actions. "I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward during the investigation. Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure. “If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of violence or sexual abuse, please report it. We have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences. You can be assured that you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies."