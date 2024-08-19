Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scammers are sticking QR codes on Edinburgh parking machines in a bid to steal money from motorists who are in a hurry.

The city council said it had been made aware of “mailcious QR codes” being attached to some of their machines and advised people not to scan them. The council’s parking provider RingGo stressed it did not use any QR code system.

There are reports of a recent spike in “quishing” - the use of fake QR codes - on parking machines across the UK. The scam is targeted at motorists who are in a rush and may think scanning the QR code will be the quickest way to pay fforo parking their vehicle.

The scammers are sicking fake QR codes to Edinburgh pay-and-display parking machines | city council

But the code directs drivers to a fake website and asks for their bank account details and the criminals operating the scam can then use the information to withdraw money.

And motorists can be caught out twice - having money stolen by the scammers, but then facing a fine for failing to pay the parking charge.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "Unfortunately the increasing popularity and ease of using QR codes appears to have made drivers more vulnerable to malicious scammers." He said motorists were best to pay for parking only with cash, card or via an official app.

The city council tweeted: “We've been made aware of malicious QR codes being put on some of our parking ticket machines. Please do not scan these.” And it directed people to advice on the RingGo website.

RingGo said: “RingGo does not use QR codes on any signs that we issue to help you pay for parking. Avoid fake websites by only using our official websites or visit the App Store or Google Play to download the official RingGo app.”

It said the RingGo app allowed people to park and pay via a secure, encrypted service. And it emphasised RingGo would never ask people to scan a QR code to pay for parking or download the app; share PIN codes; transfer money; use a link in an email or text message to transfer money; download another app or service; or share bank or payment details.