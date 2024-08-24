Edinburgh crime: Teen, 18, charged with attempted murder after alleged 'stabbing' near Edinburgh school
As previously reported in the Evening News, emergency services rushed to the scene near Boroughmuir High School shortly before midday on Friday, August 23, after receiving reports of a knife attack.
Detectives taped off the crime scene and a footpath at the nearby canal was closed off to the public. The casualty was rushed to hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.
Police have now confirmed that an 18-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder on a 20-year-old man in Edinburgh.
"The incident took place around 11.50am on Friday, 23 August, 2024, on the Union Canal walkway near to Viewforth.
"The 18-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
"Enquiries are ongoing."