Police have issued an appeal ito help identify a man whose body was discovered in a Scottish river.

The man’s body was found by a member of the public in the River Tay at Aberfeldy, near to Wades Bridge, around 9.40am on Saturday, August 17.

Officers say he is white and likely in his late 50s or older, around 6ft 4ins in height and of medium build with sandy blonde and grey wavy hair. When he was found he was wearing black underwear. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Detective Inspector Simon Murray said: “Unfortunately, despite significant enquiries, we have not yet been able to establish who the man is. We want to establish his identity as soon as possible to inform his family of his death.

“There were no personal belongings near to where he was found, and no-one has reported anyone matching his description missing to police.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to help us identify where he may have entered the water. We would ask any local residents if this description resembles anyone they know lives locally? For any wider public who have been in the Aberfeldy area over the past couple of weeks, does this resemble anyone they may have seen in the area?

“Has anyone seen personal items either washed up on the shore or discarded near the water? Have you have seen a car parked in either a car park or a layby in the area that has been there for a few days? Abandoned tents or anything out else of the ordinary?

“He may have been on holiday or visiting the Aberfeldy area, so if you have any information or if you have not heard from a friend or family member and this is unusual, please contact us. Anyone with any information that may be relevant is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 1094 of 17 August.”