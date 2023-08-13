The family of a 35-year-old female motorcyclist who died on Friday following a crash in West Lothian on Friday have paid tribute to her, saying her death “has left a void in the hearts of her two daughters and anyone who knew her”.

Enquiries are continuing following the fatal road crash on the A89 between Armadale and Westrigg on Friday, August, 11 at 9.15pm. The deceased can now be named as Natalie Hawkins.

Her family, paying tribute to the mother to two, said: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart. Natalie is an epitome of this quote and has left a void in the hearts of her two daughters and anyone who knew her."