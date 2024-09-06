Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in connection with the death of missing Edinburgh mum of three Khasha Smith
Khasha, of the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh, was last seen to be safe and well on a FaceTime call on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, aged 35.
Following extensive enquiries, Khasha is believed to be dead. However, her body is yet to be found. Police officers were out on Wednesday searching an area of woodland near Khasha’s Calder Grove home as part of the investigation into her disappearance.
A 39-year-old man has today, Friday, September 6, been arrested in connection with her death and enquiries are ongoing. Khasha’s family have been made aware and have asked that their privacy is respected.
Despite having not been seen since October, Khasha’s family reported the 35-year-old mum of three missing on January 5. In March this year, Khasha’s mum and daughter appealed directly to people to contact police with any information about her whereabouts and her last movements.
Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, is appealing to the public for information.
He said: "Our thoughts are very much with Khasha's family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers. They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.
"Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.
“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3915 of 5 January 2024. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.