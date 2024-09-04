Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the disappearance of an Edinburgh mum have said they are ‘doing everything they can’ to find answers for her family.

Khasha Smith has been missing for almost a year, having last been seen on a FaceTime call on October 10 last year.

Police and special search advisors searched the area outside Khasha’s home at Calder Grove on Wednesday, with Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson having said they are ‘considering all possibilities’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This seen is part of the ongoing investigation. We are considering all possibilities and that’s why we are back here.”

Despite having not been seen since October, Khasha’s family reported the 35-year-old mum of three missing on January 5.

In March this year, Khasha’s mum and daughter appealed directly to people to contact police with any information about her whereabouts and her last movements.

Police have said enquiries are continuing to find missing Edinburgh woman Khasha Smith. | Police Scotland

When asked by the Edinburgh Evening News if Khasha was vulnerable at the time of her disappearance, DCI Williamson said: “Khasha’s personal life is part of the investigation. We are looking at all aspects of Khasha’s life and it’s not something we can talk about just now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are trying to do everything we can and will keep doing everything we can to find her.”

Khasha is described as around 5ft tall and of slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’. Police say she has never gone missing before.

Khasha Smith, 35, who has not been seen since October 10 and has not been in touch with her "very close" family since then. | Police Scotland/PA Wire

DCI Williamson said: “We continue to follow up several lines of enquiry and are working to find answers for Khasha’s family. As with every missing person inquiry, all aspects of Khasha’s life have, and continue to be explored.

“We know she would never miss events such as her daughter’s birthday and Christmas and we have to consider the possibility that she may have come to harm. We remain open minded and are doing everything we can to find her.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3915 of 5 January 2024.