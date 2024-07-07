Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10am this morning.

Emergency services attended the incident on Old Dalkeith Road at around 10.15am. It is understood the road was temporarily closed and bus diversions were in place whilst investigations took place.

A 56-year-old man was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal | Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 56-year-old man was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Police advised anyone with information regarding the incident to call 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Sunday, 7 July, 2024, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Old Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment. A second man, aged 56, was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.