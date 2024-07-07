Man rushed to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following two-vehicle crash on Old Dalkeith Road
Emergency services attended the incident on Old Dalkeith Road at around 10.15am. It is understood the road was temporarily closed and bus diversions were in place whilst investigations took place.
A 56-year-old man was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Police advised anyone with information regarding the incident to call 101.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Sunday, 7 July, 2024, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Old Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh.
“One man was taken to hospital for treatment. A second man, aged 56, was charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
“Anyone with further information or potential dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1193 of 7 July, 2024.”
