A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at bus stop in Edinburgh’s city centre.

On Tuesday, July 2, a 47-year-old man was seriously assaulted at a bus stop on Princes Street after he tried to intervene in an argument involving a man and woman. The victim was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

A 47-year-old man was seriously assaulted at a Princes Street bus stop at around midnight on July 2 | third party

Following the incident, which happened at around midnight on Tuesday, Police Scotland launched an appeal for information to assist their enquiries.