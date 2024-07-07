Edinburgh crime: 20-year-old man arrested following serious assault at Princes Street bus stop

By Neil Johnstone
Published 7th Jul 2024, 14:17 BST
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at bus stop in Edinburgh’s city centre.

On Tuesday, July 2, a 47-year-old man was seriously assaulted at a bus stop on Princes Street after he tried to intervene in an argument involving a man and woman. The victim was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

A 47-year-old man was seriously assaulted at a Princes Street bus stop at around midnight on July 2 | third party

Following the incident, which happened at around midnight on Tuesday, Police Scotland launched an appeal for information to assist their enquiries.

The 20-year-old man is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 8 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

