Edinburgh crime: 20-year-old man arrested following serious assault at Princes Street bus stop
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at bus stop in Edinburgh’s city centre.
On Tuesday, July 2, a 47-year-old man was seriously assaulted at a bus stop on Princes Street after he tried to intervene in an argument involving a man and woman. The victim was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
Following the incident, which happened at around midnight on Tuesday, Police Scotland launched an appeal for information to assist their enquiries.
The 20-year-old man is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, July 8 and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.