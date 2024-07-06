Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh flight to Lanzarote was forced to return to Edinburgh Airport following a ‘disturbance’ that saw three men arrested.

Ryainair flight RK5593 departed Edinburgh for the popular holiday destination at around 4.20pm on Friday, July 5, but returned to the capital shortly into the flight.

Two men aged 22 and a 21-year-old were arrested. Police said two of the men, a 22-year-old and 21-year-old were ‘charged with a number of offences’ and the third man, a 22-year-old, was released without charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A revamp of Edinburgh Airport’s food and beverage offering will see three new brands introduced to the terminal, with work due to start later this year. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Global flight tracking website, Flight Radar 24 shows the plane began to circle back as it approached Ayr on the southwest coast before returning to Edinburgh Airport. Ryanair advised the ‘disruptive passengers’ were removed from the plane by police and the flight continued to Lanzarote.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on board a flight which had departed from Edinburgh Airport during the afternoon of Friday, 5 July.

“The aircraft returned to Edinburgh and three men, 22, 22 and 21, were arrested. One of the 22-year-olds and the 21-year-old were charged with a number of offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. The other 22-year-old was released without charge.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Edinburgh to Lanzarote returned to Edinburgh shortly after take-off as three passengers became disruptive inflight. Crew called ahead for police assistance, who met the aircraft upon return to Edinburgh Airport and removed these disruptive passengers, before the flight continued to Lanzarote.”