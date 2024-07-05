Edinburgh crime: Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after late night attack on Princes Street

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at a bus stop in the city centre.

The incident happened around midnight on Tuesday, 2 July, 2024 at the number 30 bus stop on Princes Street, travelling west between Charlotte Street and Castle Street.

A 47-year-old man was seriously assaulted after he tried to intervene in an argument involving a man and woman. He later attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Around 12.05am, the suspect and woman boarded the N11 Lothian Bus at Lothian Road, travelling towards Morningside.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at a bus stop in the city centre.

Detective Constable Ryan Webster said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been at the bus stop to please get in touch."We are also looking to speak to a couple onboard the N11 bus who interacted with the suspect and the woman on the top deck."Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1035 of 2 July, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.