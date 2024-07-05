Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at a bus stop in the city centre.

The incident happened around midnight on Tuesday, 2 July, 2024 at the number 30 bus stop on Princes Street, travelling west between Charlotte Street and Castle Street.

A 47-year-old man was seriously assaulted after he tried to intervene in an argument involving a man and woman. He later attended at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Around 12.05am, the suspect and woman boarded the N11 Lothian Bus at Lothian Road, travelling towards Morningside.

Detective Constable Ryan Webster said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us.