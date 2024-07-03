Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 30-year-old man has been charged following an eight-month investigation into a fatal road crash in West Lothian which claimed the life of a 63-year-old man.

The crash happened in October last year on the A71 and involved a car and a motorbike. The rider of the Honda CB 1000 motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the car, a Hyundai i30, was uninjured.

The 30-year-old car driver has now been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, emergency services were called to the A71 between Wilkieston and East Calder at around 2.40pm following the reports of the crash . The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators time to conduct enquiries.