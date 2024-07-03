West Lothian crime: 30-year-old man arrested following fatal crash on A71 that killed motorcyclist
The crash happened in October last year on the A71 and involved a car and a motorbike. The rider of the Honda CB 1000 motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the car, a Hyundai i30, was uninjured.
The 30-year-old car driver has now been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, emergency services were called to the A71 between Wilkieston and East Calder at around 2.40pm following the reports of the crash . The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators time to conduct enquiries.
Today, Police Scotland said: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences following a fatal crash on the A71 in West Lothian. The crash happened around 2.40pm on Tuesday, 10 October 2023, and involved a car and a motorcycle. “The rider of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man, died at the scene. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”