Emergency services race to Edinburgh Pets At Home in Craigleith after car crashes into window
Police were called to Craigleith Retail Park at around 6pm on Tuesday, July 2. It is understood the vehicle crashed into the shop window of the Pets At Home store.
Images shared online show a vehicle outside the pet store where it struck the building. Police and ambulance vehicles can also be seen in the area. The vehicle has now been recovered and police advised there were no reports of any injuries.
A police spokesperson said: "Around 5.55pm on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 police received a report of a car having crashed into the window of a shop at Craigleith Retail Park, South Groathill Avenue, Edinburgh. There were no reports of any injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”
