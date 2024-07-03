Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services raced to a retail park in the north of the city last night after reports of a car crashing into a shop window.

Police were called to Craigleith Retail Park at around 6pm on Tuesday, July 2. It is understood the vehicle crashed into the shop window of the Pets At Home store.

Police were called to the Pets At Home store in Craigleith, Edinburgh on July 2, following reports that a car crashed into the shop window. | Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images shared online show a vehicle outside the pet store where it struck the building. Police and ambulance vehicles can also be seen in the area. The vehicle has now been recovered and police advised there were no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad