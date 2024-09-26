Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five men have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis cultivation in West Calder estimated to be worth £1.2million.

The large cultivation was found within premises at Polbeth Industrial Estate at around 10.20am on Wednesday, September 25.

The men, aged 36, 29, 26, 22 and 20, were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences. They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today (Thursday, September 26) and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Constable Michael Fairbanks said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to disrupt the drugs trade in Scotland.

“Information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this. This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”