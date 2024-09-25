Man who raped two women in Edinburgh and Paisley has sentence increased following appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Connor McNealis, 27, was sentenced to six years behind bars in April after being found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
But the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) asked the court to consider imposing a longer custodial term due to the serious nature of the offences.
The Appeal Court upheld the Crown appeal and the original sentence has now been quashed.
McNealis, who was 19 when he attacked and raped the first young woman on two occasions in 2016, will now serve a nine-year custodial term. He was 23 and 24 when he raped the second victim on various occasions in 2020 and 2021.
Kenny Donnelly, deputy crown agent for the Crown Office, said: “COPFS is committed to improving the criminal justice journey for victims, from the stage of reporting all the way through to sentencing.
“Prosecutors have a responsibility in legislation to consider appeals based upon undue leniency in sentencing. Such appeals are rare but important to ensure the public interest is properly served.
"They allow the court to review sentences that the Crown believe fall outside the range of punishment reasonably considered appropriate. COPFS believes that it is important that the harm caused by sexual offending, and the culpability of the convicted person, must be consistently reflected in sentencing decisions.”